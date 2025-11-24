General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of General Mills worth $207,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

GIS stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

