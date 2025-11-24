Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,852 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 3.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $78,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,242,000 after buying an additional 349,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,766,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,599,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,683,000 after acquiring an additional 346,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

