Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%.

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.45. Fusion Antibodies has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 21. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.