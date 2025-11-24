Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%.
Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.45. Fusion Antibodies has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 21. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
