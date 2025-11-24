Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Functional Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEHA opened at $0.35 on Friday. Functional Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
Functional Brands Company Profile
