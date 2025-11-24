Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Functional Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEHA opened at $0.35 on Friday. Functional Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Functional Brands Company Profile

Our company operates in the nutraceutical supplement industry. We are a manufacturer and distributor of supplements in categories such as pain, energy, prenatal, general health, bone and joint, gastro, immunity, cardiac, detox, mental clarity & focus, sleep, prenatal and urinary. Our end markets focus on end-consumers through different channels that include pharmacies, US wholesalers, international distributors and direct-to-consumers sales.

