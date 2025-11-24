FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.83% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 60.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 372,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

