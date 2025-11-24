Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 4.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 1,008,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,868,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.23 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.14.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

