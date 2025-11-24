Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.7286.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.
NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
