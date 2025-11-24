Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,570,283 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Barrick Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 147,410 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,506,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

