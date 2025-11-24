Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 571,032 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Zscaler worth $110,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 453.5% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.7%

ZS stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,018.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

