Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,443 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $120,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE AMP opened at $447.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

