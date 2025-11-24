Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,614 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $135,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $286.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.95. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

