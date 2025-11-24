Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,317,429 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Newmont worth $144,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:NEM opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

