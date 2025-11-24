Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.95% of ODDITY Tech worth $124,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODD. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODDITY Tech

About ODDITY Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.