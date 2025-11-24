Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 313,769 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $163,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,282,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 709,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,529,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after acquiring an additional 872,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.