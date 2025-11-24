Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,540,442 Shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,187,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540,442 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.91% of ReNew Energy Global worth $98,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 14.6% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,188,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 278,863 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 18.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.89.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $433.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.19 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on ReNew Energy Global and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

