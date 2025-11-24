Franklin Resources Inc. Has $92.18 Million Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Tempus AI worth $92,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 109.9% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 8,020.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $434,699.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,779.84. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $231,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,936,744.28. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225,264 shares of company stock worth $95,497,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

