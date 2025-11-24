Franklin Resources Inc. Has $88.43 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,092 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $88,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $141.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.