Franklin Resources Inc. Has $170.12 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.85% of Planet Fitness worth $170,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.72 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

