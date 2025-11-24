Franklin Resources Inc. Has $142.58 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.83% of MongoDB worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $321.18 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -327.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.39.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

