Franklin Resources Inc. Has $102.28 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.54% of Comfort Systems USA worth $102,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 157.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $895.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $871.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.