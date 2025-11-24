Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,199,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Banco Bradesco worth $148,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 7,673,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,204,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,781,000 after buying an additional 8,938,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

