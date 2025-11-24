Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 290,256 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,256 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Commercial Metals worth $156,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 77.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.4%

CMC stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

