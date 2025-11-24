Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

