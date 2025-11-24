Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

