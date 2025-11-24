Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

