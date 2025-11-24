Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $388.36 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.36 and its 200 day moving average is $510.59.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

