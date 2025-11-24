Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.59 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.54. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 301.81%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

