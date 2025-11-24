Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,115,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $77,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

