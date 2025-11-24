FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered FiscalNote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NOTE opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 54.31%.The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. FiscalNote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FiscalNote by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in FiscalNote by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

