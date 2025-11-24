FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $66,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 84.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE FE opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.