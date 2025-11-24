First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Stake Cut by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,668.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 455,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 118,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

