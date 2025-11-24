Financial Comparison: Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 34.33 Gamehaus Competitors $2.59 billion $19.44 million 8.54

Profitability

Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Gamehaus Competitors -96.89% -37.65% -2.25%

Summary

Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Gamehaus Company Profile

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

