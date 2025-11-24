Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE COF opened at $207.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.