Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3%

CM stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

