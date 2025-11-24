Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

