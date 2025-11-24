Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $373.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

