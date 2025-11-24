Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $136.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

