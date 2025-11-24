Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,033 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $219,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

