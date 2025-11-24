Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

