FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of FedEx worth $111,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

