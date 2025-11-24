Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $97.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

