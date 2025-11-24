Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.