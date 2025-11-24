Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $65,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,265 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,180,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 259.1% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 902,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 650,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

