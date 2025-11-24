Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.