Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.3%

EQR opened at $60.53 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

