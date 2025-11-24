EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 40% – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 5,055,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,728,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20.

EQTEC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £768,788.40, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

