Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 2,144.3% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Transco Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

About National Grid Transco



National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

