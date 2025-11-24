Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,111 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE AOS opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.