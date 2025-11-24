Entropy Technologies LP Sells 38,391 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.94 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

