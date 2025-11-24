Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 9,000 ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODDITY Tech stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.16.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

